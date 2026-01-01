Steven Spielberg argues Hollywood shouldn't use AI as 'final word'

Steven Spielberg will never be "willing to substitute" artificial intelligence (AI) for authentic creativity in his films.

Addressing the rise of the technology during an appearance on the IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson podcast on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning director explained that he's "withholding judgment" on AI as he learns more but will always prefer collaborating with humans.

"Where I don't love AI is where it takes a position, or there's an empty chair at a writer's table," he began. "There's six writers, and there's an empty chair, and there's a computer in front of the empty chair, and it is the seventh writer. I'm not willing to substitute, because I don't really believe in sentience. I don't believe there is any substitute for the soul. I don't think that is an algorithm that is inventible."

Spielberg went on to emphasise that he can see where AI can be useful in the medical and education fields.

Yet, he can't see it ever becoming the "final word" on anything creative.

"I don't want AI involved in that way. If AI wants to help me find locations, that's great. Saves us all a lot of leg work," the 79-year-old continued. "But don't tell me that I don't have the right antagonist in this movie, don't tell me how to write my dialogue for this character, don't tell me where the camera has to go. And also, don't tell me what the sets should look like, unless AI is simply a tool in the large tool chest of the production designer."

AI continues to be a hot topic in Hollywood, with actresses like Demi Moore and Reese Witherspoon recently urging people to understand the technology. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Cate Blanchett announced the formation of a non-profit organisation designed to provide a human-consent framework for AI systems.

Spielberg is currently promoting Disclosure Day, a sci-fi film featuring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth.

The feature hits cinemas from 12 June.