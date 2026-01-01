Celine Dion TV show in the works

A TV series chronicling Celine Dion's family life is in development.

It has been announced that a new project, with the working title Growing Up Dion, is being developed with the support of the Candian singer's family.

The dramatised adaptation of Dion's childhood and family life is being produced by her composer brother Jacques Dion and is based on Dion, A Family Saga, written by her nephew Jimmy Dion.

Created by writer and producer Zoë Green, Growing Up Dion will explore the My Heart Will Go On singer's early life in Quebec, Canada, and her upbringing within her large family.

The series will also depict her relationship with her mother, Thérèse, and her close bonds with her 13 siblings, as well as how these dynamics helped shape her into a global superstar.

In a statement, Jacques said the project is "deeply meaningful" to the family.

"This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family, as it captures the spirit, struggles, and love that defined our upbringing," he wrote. "We are proud to finally share this story with the world in a way that feels true to who we are."

Casting has not yet been announced, including who will portray Dion, 58, or any other family members.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has previously been portrayed by Christine Ghawi in the 2008 film Céline and by Valérie Lemercier in the 2021 musical comedy-drama Aline.

Dion has also been depicted by Tony-nominated Marla Mindelle in the Broadway jukebox musical Titanique, which retells the Titanic story from the singer's point of view.

The announcement comes shortly after Dion, who has been privately battling stiff person syndrome for several years, confirmed she will return to the stage for a residency-style run of shows in Paris beginning on 12 September.