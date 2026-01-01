Rumer Willis accuses ex Derek Richard Thomas of emotional abuse amid custody battle

Rumer Willis has accused her ex Derek Richard Thomas of emotional abuse and coercive control amid an ongoing custody battle.

The 37-year-old actress has alleged that she suffered "incessant domestic violence in the form of coercive control" during their relationship, which lasted from early 2022 until August 2024.

The claims come as the former couple fight for custody of their three-year-old daughter, Louetta.

Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has been locked in a legal battle with the musician since Thomas filed for child custody and visitation in July 2025, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday.

Willis has since hit back at the request, accusing Thomas of a "persistent pattern" of "insane emotional abuse" before their split.

According to court documents, she alleged that the abuse "often" occurred "in front of the minor child or while they were trapped in the car with him".

The actress further claimed Thomas' "erratic and bizarre" behaviour "escalated" after their daughter was born in April 2023.

"He engaged in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks that he is unable or unwilling to stop," she alleged. "(He) engages in this type of attack for over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis."

Willis noted that she was "constantly" walking on eggshells around him.

"He wanted to isolate me from my friends and family," she claimed. "He constantly called me a liar with no reason behind it. He told me I was a bad girlfriend all the time."

Explaining why she did not confront his alleged behaviour sooner, Willis said she had tried to "avoid his emotional tirades and abuse even for a long time after he moved out".

The House Bunny star also alleged the atmosphere Thomas created left their daughter "traumatised" and "crying a lot", adding that she "does not want (him) to have overnights or time with Louetta without a 730 child custody evaluation".

Thomas has denied the allegations, insisting he has committed "no acts of domestic violence in any form, including any active coercive control".

He continued, "(Our) relationship was unhealthy and appropriately came to an end, but it was not at all characterized by any violence, physical or emotional attacks or intimidation on my part."