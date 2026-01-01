Dame Helen Mirren confronted in street by pro-Palestine protester

Dame Helen Mirren was recently confronted in the street by a pro-Palestine protester over her support for Israel.

In a video posted on the anonymous Instagram account, Anti-Fascist Action UK, on Wednesday, a man can be seen walking up to the 80-year-old actress and her director husband Taylor Hackford as they wait to cross the road in East London at nighttime.

Mirren initially smiles and greets the stranger, before he launches into an explosive tirade about her support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"And there is Helen Mirren, the avowed Zionist. You said Israel should last forever because of the Holocaust. And she was very happy the Palestinians' houses were gone," the man could be heard saying from behind the camera.

Hackford tells the man to "f**k off" twice as the stranger walks past them, into the road, and yells at them, "You are an evil Zionist b**ch. And you (Hackford) as well, f**k you as well."

The Oscar-winning actress recently signed an open letter supporting Israel's inclusion in the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month. Other famous signatories included Amy Schumer, Mila Kunis, Sharon Osbourne and Boy George.

In 2023, she played Israel's first and only female Prime Minister, Golda Meir, in the film Golda. While promoting the film, she said on Israeli TV, "I believe in Israel, in the existence of Israel, and I believe Israel has to go forward into the future, for the rest of eternity. I believe in Israel because of the Holocaust."

Mirren's affection for the country began when she first visited in 1967 and volunteered on an Israeli kibbutz. She has played several other Jewish characters in films such as The Woman in Gold and The Debt.

Explaining why she opposed the cultural boycott of the country, she told the TV station in 2023 that it "didn't seem right" to "abandon artists in Israel" that she had met.