Tom Hardy in talks to return to MobLand after onset strife

Rumours have been swirling that Tom Hardy has been fired from British TV crime drama MobLand.

But despite talk that the actor would not return for a third season, Variety has confirmed that discussions are underway to find a way for the actor to reprise his role for Season 3.

"Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3, and things are being worked through creatively," a source told the outlet.

Hardy plays gangster Harry Da Souza in the Paramount+ show, which stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the heads of a British crime family.

Guy Ritchie is an executive producer and directed several episodes across both seasons.

Season 1 of MobLand dropped in 2025 and fast became one of the streamer's most-watched shows. Season 2 has wrapped but is yet to air, while Season 3 was set to go into production, with Hardy reprising his role as Da Souza, this autumn.

Reports that Hardy would not be returning for Season 3 after falling out with the show's creators and producers first appeared in Puck. Variety reports the tensions were real, but that Hardy was not officially fired, and the trio are currently trying to resolve their creative differences.

The cause of the fallout is reported to be a combination of factors, including Hardy's lateness on set and insistence on rewriting parts of the script.

On Thursday, Mirren posted a photo of Hardy on her Instagram page, writing over it, "Love you now and always, Helen."