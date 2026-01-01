NEWS Toy Story 5 creators explain Bad Bunny voice cameo Newsdesk Share with :





The creators of Toy Story 5 have revealed how Bad Bunny's voice cameo came about.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Puerto Rican music star had joined the voice cast of the upcoming Pixar animation.



Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, makes a cameo as Pizza with Sunglasses, who is part of a small but significant group of forgotten toys living in an abandoned outdoor playhouse.



Explaining how his cameo came about, the film's co-writer and co-director Andrew Stanton told the audience at the Toy Story 5 UK Launch Event in London on Thursday, "They kind of come up in the moment when you (have) these one-line characters. That's the fun sometimes, 'Who will be perfect for this?'"



He continued, "We found out that Bad Bunny was a huge Toy Story fan."



Producer Lindsey Collins shared that they discovered the singer was a big fan of the long-running franchise during the pandemic, when he made videos in which he played with "his Toy Story dolls".



"We were like, 'Maybe, maybe,'" Collins said, before she and Stanton both stated, "It didn't hurt to ask."



The producer added, "And he said yes."



Tom Hanks, the voice of sheriff toy Woody, appeared to learn of Bad Bunny's cameo at that moment.



"He's Pizza with Sunglasses?" he asked, before giving his verdict: "Perfect casting."



It was widely rumoured that fellow music superstar Taylor Swift was involved with the film, potentially singing a song for the soundtrack. However, Stanton and Collins denied those reports earlier this week.



In addition to Bad Bunny, Alan Cumming will make a cameo as Evil Bullseye, the sinister counterpart of trusty horse, Bullseye, and British radio stars Jordan North and Sian Welby will voice Garden Gnome and Inflatable Flamingo in the U.K. version of the film.



Other newcomers for the fifth instalment include Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants and Greta Lee as Lily Pad, a tablet who vies for their child's attention.



They join longstanding cast members, including Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack as Jessie.



Hanks, Allen, Cusack, Lee, North and Welby attend the UK Launch Event at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square alongside Stanton and Collins.

