Gayle King 'appreciated' ex-husband's 'surprising' apology over cheating scandal

Gayle King was surprised by her ex-husband William Bumpus publicly apologising for cheating on her.

Earlier this week, the CBS Mornings co-anchor opened up about catching her ex cheating with one of her best friends in 1990 during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Bumpus, who was married to King from 1982 to 1993 and shares two children with her, issued a public apology for his actions shortly after the interview was released.

Responding to his apology, the 71-year-old told TMZ that she was shocked the outlet "found him" and got him to talk "because he never talks".

"So I was surprised, but I can also say I appreciated what he had to say," she said, before noting that they are still on speaking terms.

"I did not know he was going to do it," she continued. "When I got up this morning and read it, I was very, very surprised. He didn't say anything to me about it, so I was surprised, but I'm very appreciative."

King added that the reaction from women has "touched (her) more than anything" as her story seems to resonate with those who have been in a similar situation.

"Anybody that's has been through it knows how painful it is," she stated. "But I also know that you can go through it and get through it on the other side. This happened so long ago that we have both healed and we've both moved on. And the reason why I can talk about it so candidly is because it has been so much time that has passed. I'm in a really great place and so is he."

In his statement to TMZ, Bumpus expressed his "deepest apologies" to King and their children "for the pain I caused decades ago".

"Gayle has every right to share what was a painful chapter that changed the trajectory of our marriage and our family nearly 40 years ago," Bumpus conceded. "I respect her right to tell her story, and that's where I'll leave it."

On the podcast, the TV personality recalled returning home after her flight got cancelled and finding her friend "cowering behind the door" in a towel.

The couple tried to repair their marriage after the cheating scandal, but ultimately divorced three years later.