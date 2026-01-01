Scooter Braun gushes over 'extraordinary' girlfriend Sydney Sweeney

Scooter Braun has made rare comments about his relationship with Sydney Sweeney.

Last year, the music executive and the Euphoria actress became an item, having reportedly been introduced at the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

In April, Scooter and Sydney made their romance Instagram official with a sweet post, and in an interview for the Second Thought with Suzy Weiss podcast on Thursday, the former talent manager swooned over the 28-year-old.

"I've met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth," he said, describing his new relationship as "one of the biggest surprises ever".

In addition, Scooter confirmed he has been watching the third season of the drama series Euphoria, in which Sydney plays Cassie Howard.

"I am catching it. I'm biased, I like it. I think there's been an incredible performance by a certain actress," the 44-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Scooter acknowledged that he is focused on his personal life following his retirement from music management two years ago.

"For me, I'm enjoying my relationship, I'm enjoying my children, I'm enjoying my friends. I'm enjoying my life," he added.

Previously, Sydney was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino.

The pair, who produced films together, separated in early 2025.

Meanwhile, Scooter was married to activist Yael Cohen from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2022.

The former couple shares three children.