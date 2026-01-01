Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman secure new docuseries for their sailing team

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are returning to Disney+ with a new docuseries following their Australian sailing team.

The Deadpool and Wolverine duo, alongside fellow actor Rob Mac, who will serve as executive producer, are teaming up for a new series centred around SailGP's Bonds Flying Roos team.

The project comes almost a year after the actors were revealed as co-owners of the team in June last year.

According to a media release on Friday, the upcoming docuseries will follow the three-time championship-winning team "across a global racing season defined by speed, pressure and high stakes".

The Flying Roos, led by driver Tom Slingsby - an Olympic gold medallist, America's Cup winner and three-time SailGP champion - are currently competing in the ongoing 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship.

In a statement announcing the series, Reynolds and Jackman said fans should expect a mix of action and comedy.

"This is our first collaboration since Deadpool & Wolverine and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there's pirates in SailGP," they quipped.

Meanwhile, Eric Schrier, President, Direct-to-Consumer International Originals, Strategic Programming, and Emerging Media, assured fans that the series would offer a "remarkable" insight into the extreme sport.

"Following Ryan, Hugh and the SailGP's Bonds Flying Roos Australian team's journey gives us a remarkable inside view of this thrilling sport and what it takes to compete at the highest level," he stated. "We couldn't be more excited to bring this story to Disney+ audiences around the world."

The new project comes after the success of Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series following Reynolds and Mac's journey as owners of the Welsh football club Wrexham since 2021. It is currently on its fifth season.