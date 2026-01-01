Wallace Shawn doesn't accept jobs he thinks might 'make the world a worse place'

Wallace Shawn has revealed that he does not accept acting jobs he believes could "make the world a worse place".

The Princess Bride actor has admitted he is selective when it comes to choosing the projects he signs on to.

In a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Shawn reflected on how he approaches poorly written scripts.

"I don't accept jobs that I think are making the world a worse place," he said. "Although, I may be kidding myself sometimes."

The Clueless actor added, "I find it challenging and interesting to say lines that I don't think are very well-written."

Shawn went on to reveal that he is not afraid to take it upon himself to "improve" a badly written line if necessary.

"Occasionally, if I think they're so badly written that the writer wouldn't even know, I might slightly improve them," he told the publication.

However, the Gossip Girl actor noted that most of the projects he has worked on have met his standards, including the U.S. sitcom Young Sheldon, in which he portrays Dr John Sturgis.

"Most of the time, I've done things that are very well-written," he stated. "I've just done seven years of Young Sheldon, and I always tell people that William Shakespeare himself couldn't write an episode of Young Sheldon as well as the writers of Young Sheldon."

The 82-year-old added, "Their writing is perfect for what they're trying to do."

When asked how he feels about people primarily recognising him from the comedy series, Shawn replied, "I love those people."

The actor appeared as Dr John Sturgis throughout all seven seasons of Young Sheldon, which concluded in May 2024.