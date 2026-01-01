Huge Cannes deal for Florence Pugh’s The Midnight Library

Paramount is set to acquire Florence Pugh’s The Midnight Library in one of the biggest deals out of the Cannes Film Festival.

The 30-year-old actress will star in the fantasy drama based on Matt Haig's novel that is being helmed by Lion filmmaker Garth Davis and, according to Variety, Paramount is paying more than $30 million for the rights to the film.

Studiocanal will distribute the film in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Benelux, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, with Paramount distributing in the rest of the world.

In a picture described as a "love letter to life", Pugh will portray Nora Seed - a woman who finds herself in a library between life and death with the opportunity to experience all the possible lives she could have lived.

The project’s screenplay has been penned by Laura Wade and Nick Payne.

Haig will serve as an executive producer on the film, which will enter pre-production in the autumn with an eye to begin filming at the start of 2027.

Davis previously said: "I couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Florence Pugh on The Midnight Library. Her warmth and talent are magical, and together I know we’ll do something special working with Matt’s iconic novel. This is a story that moves us both — a celebration of life in all its possibility and complexity. With Graham Broadbent, Blueprint Pictures and Studiocanal behind us, I can’t wait to illuminate this adventure."

Haig added: "I am so happy that Nora’s story is in such great hands, and that her myriad possibilities will be vividly reawakened by the absolute perfect team. And I can’t wait for people to see my book reimagined for the big screen."

Anna Marsh, CEO Studiocanal and Chief Content Officer of Canal+ Group, said: "We are thrilled to be working with such exceptional talent to bring Matt Haig’s deeply moving novel to the big screen in partnership with Blueprint Pictures. Garth’s film is a love letter to life, a tantalisingly powerful take on a script that gives you the immediacy and high stakes of time running out with unparalleled emotion. I cannot wait for Florence Pugh to take us on Nora’s journey as she finds her way to a profound love for life."