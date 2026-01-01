Jamie Lee Curtis mourns sister Kelly Lee, dead at 69

Kelly Lee Curtis, sister of Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis, died on 30 May at age 69.

A cause of death for the actor and documentarian has not been released.

Jamie Lee shared a tribute on Instagram and dedicated a "warm aloha to my older sister," who she said died in her home, "in nature. At peace."

"She was my first friend and lifelong confidant," the A Fish Called Wanda star wrote, sharing a portrait of her sister.

"She was jaw-droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go."

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor added that her sister, who she described as a "devoted American patriot", was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry.

"She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie."

She concluded, "Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line."

Kelly Lee was the first daughter of Spartacus actor Tony Curtis and Psycho star Janet Leigh. She had a small role in 1983's comedy film Trading Places, in which Jamie Lee co-starred, and starred in the 1991 Italian horror film The Devil's Daughter.

She later took her passion and talent behind the camera as a documentarian. She also supported her sister as an assistant on several movies, including 2003's Freaky Friday, and 2010's You Again.