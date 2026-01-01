Toy Story 5 sparks Taylor Swift speculation

Speculation is rife that Taylor Swift could be joining the Toy Story team.

The Swifty-sphere is buzzing after a mysterious Toy Story 5 billboard went up in major cities across the world with the initials 'TS' and Andy's bedroom wallpaper, featuring 13 clouds, which is known to be the Grammy-winning artist's favourite number.

On Saturday, Disney Pixar movie execs stoked the rumours with a video of cowgirl Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) dancing on the billboard.

"She's making those moves up as she goes!" they wrote with the clip, quoting the lyrics of Swift's 2014 hit Shake It Off.

Opinions are divided between those that Swift will be recording a new song for the soundtrack, and guesses that she'll be giving voice to a new character in the latest instalment of the hit film franchise.

Premiering on 19 June, Toy Story 5 sees Bonnie's toys, which formerly belonged to Andy, contending with the digital age as Lilypad, an electronic game tablet voiced by Greta Lee, gets unboxed.

Also joining the voice cast are Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as hippo toy Atlas, and Shelby Rabara as the camera toy Snappy.

In addition to Cusack's Jessie, the returning cast includes Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, John Ratzenberger as Hamm, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.