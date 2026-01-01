Kardashian family granted restraining order against Kylie stalker

Kris Jenner has been granted a restraining order protecting her and all six of her children from a man she accuses of being a stalker.

The reality TV matriarch submitted the request pleading for protection for herself, her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, and her son, Rob Kardashian.

In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, she claimed Kyle Robert DeWick tried to visit Kylie at home multiple times in 2021 and was repeatedly turned away by her guards until he was finally arrested on his fifth attempt.

She also accused DeWick of deluding himself that she, Kris, was carrying on a communication with him and encouraging him to propose to Kylie, before changing tack and "interfering" in their supposed relationship.

According to Kris, DeWick recently relaunched his bid to "get close" to the family, trying to contact their neighbours, looking into residences for sale nearby, and even touring a property within a mile of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Claiming she had been informed that DeWick has a criminal history, including for a violent assault, Kris requested a restraining order Friday morning for herself and her children. A judge granted the order a few hours later.

Under the terms of the restraining order, DeWick is barred from contacting the family "directly or indirectly" and is required to stay at least 100 yards from them, their homes, their workplaces and their cars.