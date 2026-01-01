Leo Woodall felt like he sacrificed part of his 'soul' appearing on The Graham Norton Show

Leo Woodall has admitted that he felt as though he had sacrificed part of his "soul" after appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

The British actor has opened up about his experiences on the long-running BBC chat show, revealing he struggled with nerves ahead of both appearances.

Speaking to Bustle, Leo said he found himself second-guessing his behaviour despite receiving a warm reception from audiences.

"I've done Graham Norton twice now, and I was so f**king nervous for both of them," he admitted. "The first time I did it, I had this pit in my stomach all day."

The 29-year-old continued, "And then it went well, and it was like, 'Oh, that was actually quite fun, everyone was great, blah blah blah.'"

However, the positive first experience did little to calm The White Lotus star's nerves ahead of his second appearance.

"The last time I was on, I found myself still so nervous," he told the publication. "It went well, it was fun, but literally walking off that set, I was like, 'Why the f**k did I give so much of myself away to that?' Not to the show, not to Graham or the other guests - because you want to show up."

The Tuner actor added, "But it felt like I'd given a little part of my soul away to be present on that show."

Reflecting on the experience, Leo said he eventually realised he did not want to place pressure on himself to "perform" outside of his acting work.

"There was a moment where I was just like, 'It doesn't f**king matter.' You are who you are," he shared. "I like to think that I'm an approachable guy who you can have a decent chat with."

He continued, "Ultimately, putting pressure on performing when it's not the actual work just isn't something that I'm interested in."

Leo first appeared on The Graham Norton Show in January 2025 and returned in February this year.