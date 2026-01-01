Lupita Nyong'o embarked on 'crash course' in Greek mythology to prepare for The Odyssey

Lupita Nyong'o embarked on a crash course in Greek mythology to prepare for The Odyssey.

The Oscar-winning actress was unfamiliar with Homer's ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey and decided to educate herself in Greek mythology and Homer's works after signing on to Christopher Nolan's adaptation.

"I really had no idea what The Odyssey was. I was like, 'Oh, snap, I don't know the first thing about this,'" she told ELLE Magazine. "So it was a crash course. I picked up the books and read them immediately. I have this film to thank for my Greek-mythological education."

Nyong'o added that she also listened to the audiobook of Homer's other epic poem, The Iliad, as it was narrated by stage actress Audra McDonald.

The Black Panther star shared that she "went in quite blind" to her meeting with Nolan, after hearing from her agents that he wanted her for a role in his next movie. After reading the script, she said yes to the project without knowing what part he wanted her to play.

Recalling her experience on set, Nyong'o praised the Oppenheimer director for allowing his actors to express their opinions about their characters and their appearance.

"He has quite an enigmatic persona, but working with him was so accessible. He's really great with actors. I felt supported. I felt challenged," she said. "And what I love most about his approach is that he really wants to know what the actors think. He really gives us the responsibility and the authority to advocate for our characters."

The 12 Years A Slave star will play Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in The Odyssey. She declined to divulge details about her characters in the interview because she is keen to maintain the mystery surrounding them until the film's release on 17 July.

"I love being the holder of a secret that everybody wants to know," she teased.

The Odyssey features a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.