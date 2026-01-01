Keanu Reeves makes rare comment about love with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant hit the red carpet at the 2026 MOCA Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The actor and the visual artist held hands as they posed for photos together, sharing laughs and loving glances at one another.

On the carpet, Keanu was asked by People magazine if his partner was an "easy woman to love", to which he gave a big "Yes!"

The couple also talked about how their love has changed their work.

"That's a big question," Alexandra answered. "I would say that all painting is autobiographical, even though maybe even in abstraction it doesn't look like there's a big narrative, but I would definitely say that my paintings become happier."

Reeves and Grant met at a dinner party in 2009, after which their relationship slowly evolved from a decade-long friendship into a romance.

The pair officially went public on the red carpet in 2019.

In 2023, they addressed and debunked ongoing rumours that they had secretly married.

Reeves has always maintained a notoriously private personal life, marked by a few notable Hollywood romances with Jennifer Syme, who tragically died in 2001; Sofia Coppola; and British actor and photographer Amanda de Cadenet.