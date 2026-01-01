Rosamund Pike calls out theatregoer for texting during Inter Alia play

Rosamund Pike called out a theatregoer for texting during her play Inter Alia over the weekend.

During the curtain call on Saturday, the Gone Girl actress revealed that she was aware of somebody texting in the stalls while she was trying to perform during an intense, pivotal scene.

Without singling out the individual, Pike explained why the behaviour is disruptive to actors in the middle of a play.

"Somebody.... was texting in this part - you know who you are. I'm not going to single you out, but you know, it upsets the... maybe it was very important. Maybe you're a doctor and you're saving someone's life and I hope you are," she said, prompting a laugh from the audience.

According to footage obtained by the Mail Online by a fellow theatregoer, the Die Another Day star continued, "But we do see things - we do feel them. I've got you, I feel like I have to hold you all. So when I feel that and see it, it's hard."

The Oscar nominee added, "I'm trying to tell you a story and I'm feeling you and I hope you're feeling me too."

She received a round of applause from the audience following her speech.

In addition, several theatregoers took to social media to praise Pike for raising the issue during the curtain call.

"She took time during the curtain call to point out how unacceptable it is, especially during a pivotal scene. The actors are giving a live performance right in front of you. Put your phone away for a couple of hours," one wrote on X.

Another posted, "Rosamund Pike calling out an audience member in the stalls section who texted during a very important/ intense moment during curtain call was quit (sic) cool."

In Inter Alia, Pike plays London Crown Court Judge Jessica Parks, whose professional principles collide with her personal life.

The play continues its run at London's Wyndham's Theatre on 20 June. It will transfer to Broadway in November.