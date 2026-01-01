Sam Levinson confirms Euphoria has ended after three seasons

Creator/showrunner Sam Levinson has confirmed Euphoria has ended after three seasons.

The eight-episode third season of the HBO show, which was set five years after the original two instalments, started airing in April, with the series finale broadcast on Sunday night.

Following speculation about where the storyline could go next, representatives for the network confirmed to multiple outlets that the third series was the last.

And during an interview for The New York Times' Popcast podcast that was published shortly after the finale went live, Levinson also shared the news.

"In terms of the story I set out to tell, a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end," he declared.

The update likely doesn't come as a surprise to dedicated Euphoria fans, with Zendaya - who played lead character Rue Bennett - indicating the programme was wrapping up during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April.

"I think so, yeah," she smiled.

Shortly after the finale aired, a behind-the-scenes video was published on HBO's YouTube channel.

"I just want to say thank you," Zendaya is seen emotionally telling the crew after wrapping her scenes. "I'm incredibly grateful for every single one of you, and many of you have been here from the beginning, and watched me grow up. It's been such a pleasure and an honour. Thank you so much."

The cast of Euphoria also included Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, and Jacob Elordi, among others.

The first season premiered in June 2019.