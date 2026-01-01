Mike Myers insists he'd 'be nothing without Canada' in emotional speech

Mike Myers has expressed his gratitude for Canada in an emotional awards speech.

The Austin Powers star was presented with the Icon Award at the Canadian Screen Awards held at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in Toronto on Sunday night.

Addressing the crowd, Mike opened up about how much his home country means to him despite living in New York City for many years.

"I had a whole speech written about how much I love Canada, but I suspect some of you might be sick of hearing that at this point," he joked, before crediting his parents for immigrating from the U.K. when they were young and "stressing the importance of being silly".

In addition, Myers gave shout-outs to his brothers Peter and Paul, who were in the audience, and listed many of his friends and collaborators, including Martin Short, Eugene Levy, and the late Catherine O'Hara.

The comedy star made a point of thanking his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario too.

"(I learned) the three Fs. When to fight, when to be funny and when to flee," the 63-year-old added. "Canada, I don't know what to say, dude. I'd literally be nothing without you."

Elsewhere at the prizegiving, Hudson Williams collected the Best Lead Performer, Drama Series award for Heated Rivalry. Williams's co-star, Connor Storrie, was ineligible for nomination as he is American.

"I'm honoured to be Canadian - this is fantastic! If I could cut this award down the middle, I would, because if these gay yearning little bottom eyes didn't have a big sexy Russian to feast upon, my performance wouldn't be as good. So to the honorary Canadian Connor Storrie, I share this award with you," he smiled.