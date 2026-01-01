Alexa Demie shuts down retirement rumours

Alexa Demie has addressed rumours suggesting she planning to retire from acting.

Ever since the third and final season of HBO drama Euphoria went into production, speculation has circulated online that the actress, who plays Maddy Perez, wanted to leave Hollywood as soon as the show wrapped.

Asked about the gossip in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter published on Sunday, Alexa insisted she has no plans to stop acting.

"Should we just ride with it?" she grinned to the outlet.

Alexa went on to emphasise that she prefers a quiet life and has become adept at taking on opportunities that really interest her.

"It's like, did you ever think that I don't want it?" the 35-year-old continued. "People really take the authority out of your hands. What happened to my ability to choose? I like my life like this, and I wouldn't change it."

In addition, Alexa noted that she is happy with the balance she has achieved in her career.

"If I didn't have that experience, I'd be hiding up there like (reclusive Irish artist) Enya," she smiled, gesturing to the hills. "But that life is always there for me, and what I'm learning is that I can have both."

Meanwhile, Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson rejected the idea that Alexa could be pursuing feature film projects like other Euphoria castmembers, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney.

"I think Alexa is doing everything that she wants, and if she doesn't have something, it's because she doesn't want it. I see her as completely fulfilled," he added.

The season three finale aired via HBO on Sunday night.