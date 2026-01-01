Tim Curry set for major return to the horror genre with expanded role in Stream 2: Sudden Death

Tim Curry is set for a return to the horror genre, with the veteran actor taking on an expanded role in Stream 2: Sudden Death, the sequel to the 2024 slasher film Stream.

The 80-year-old actor, whose career spans cult classics including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Clue and Congo, and whose portrayal of Pennywise in the television adaptation of Stephen King’s It remains one of horror’s most enduring performances, will reprise his role in the forthcoming sequel.

The project is being produced by Fuzz on the Lens Productions, the team behind the recent Terrifier franchise entries Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3, as well as horror-comedy Screamboat.

The screenplay has been written by Impractical Jokers star Brian ‘Q’ Quinn and longtime producer Joe Imburgio, while Michael Leavy returns to direct after overseeing the original film.

Michael said: “Tim Curry is someone who has inspired generations of horror fans and filmmakers alike.”

He added: “From the beginning, we envisioned his character as part of a much larger story within the Stream universe.”

Michael continued: “The first film only scratched the surface, and we’re excited to bring him back in a bigger role that audiences will really respond to.”

Tim appeared only briefly in the original Stream, but producers have now confirmed that his character will play a significantly more important role in the sequel.

Returning cast members include David Howard Thornton, who is best known to horror audiences for portraying Art the Clown in the Terrifier films, and Damien Maffei, who appeared in The Strangers: Prey at Night.

The production will also see the return of Mike Giannelli, whose original portrayal of Art the Clown helped establish the character before David assumed the role in later films. Mike is returning from retirement for the sequel.

Producer Jason Leavy said: “Having the opportunity to work with Tim Curry was already surreal, but knowing where this story was headed made it even more special.”

Jason added: “His appearance in the original film was designed to plant the seeds for something bigger, and ‘Stream 2: Sudden Death’ finally allows us to start pulling back the curtain on a much larger scale.”

Released in 2024, Stream combined traditional slasher storytelling with practical effects and themes centred on technology, surveillance and voyeurism. The film has since found an audience on streaming platforms including Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

Tim’s return is likely to be welcomed by horror fans who continue to celebrate his work across film and television. Alongside his iconic turn as Dr Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Tim remains closely associated with Pennywise in It, a performance that introduced a generation of viewers to Stephen King’s terrifying clown decades before the character returned to screens in the modern film adaptations.

Fuzz on the Lens Productions has not yet announced a release date for Stream 2: Sudden Death, though further casting and production details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The sequel follows continued momentum for independent horror projects, particularly those connected to the Terrifier universe, which has become one of the genre’s most commercially successful modern franchises.