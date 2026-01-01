Hunter Biden celebrates seven years sober

Hunter Biden is marking seven years of sobriety.

The son of former President Joe Biden gave thanks to the people who have supported him along the way in a post to X.

"7 years sober today," Hunter wrote on 1 June. "Thank you to everyone who has walked this road with me.

"I'm more proud of that than anything I've ever done in my life, and I just want everybody to know that is still out there sick and suffering, there's a way out," Hunter continued in a video message.

"And that way out is together. I'm so proud to be a part of this community, and I'm just so grateful for all the love and support everybody has given me. So, thank you again."

Last month, Hunter got candid about his cocaine addiction during a YouTube interview with political commentator Candace Owens.

"I've done horrible things in my addiction in terms of what I did in my relationships and decisions that I made," he shared.

"Every text message, every picture, all of the things you'd be ashamed of became front-page news."

Dad Joe shared Hunter with his first wife, Neila Hunter Biden, who died in a 1972 car accident alongside their 13-month-old daughter, Amy. Hunter and his brother, Beau Biden, survived with injuries.

Beau died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer, and Hunter started a romantic relationship with his widow, Hallie, that lasted for about two years. At the time, Hunter was separated from his own wife, Kathleen.