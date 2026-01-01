Chase Infiniti, David Harbour among winners at Gotham TV Awards

Chase Infiniti has won Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series at the 2026 Gotham TV Awards in New York.

The One Battle After Another star won the award for her role in the dystopian Hulu drama The Testaments, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.

Breakthrough Comedy Series went to I Love L.A., while Pluribus won Breakthrough Drama Series.

Other winners on the night included Tim Robinson as Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series for The Chair Company, and Michael Shannon's Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series for Death by Lightning.

In previously announced categories, Kerry Washington received the Spotlight Tribute, while Michelle Pfeiffer accepted the Legend Tribute. Claire Danes received the Performer Tribute, and the cast of Love Story: JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette were honoured with the Ensemble Tribute.

The Gotham Awards honour the best breakthrough TV series and performances of the year. Here follows a list of the winners.

Breakthrough Comedy Series: I Love L.A.

Breakthrough Drama Series: Pluribus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: DTF St. Louis

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series: Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series: Tim Robinson, The Chair Company

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series: Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series: Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film: Cory Michael Smith, Mountainhead

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series: Laurie Metcalf, Big Mistakes

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series: David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming: Reflection in a Dead Diamond