Hannah Waddingham hints at tensions on Ted Lasso set

Hannah Waddingham has hinted at tension with Jason Sudeikis on the set of Ted Lasso.

The actor, who plays football boss Rebecca Welton, talked about the duo's "love-hate relationship" on the fan favourite show in an interview with Variety.

"There's always going to be a bit of give-and-take within a scene," she explained of Sudeikis's well-documented on-the-fly script rewrites.

"He hears it in the room, and then we tweak," she noted.

"With that boy, you've got to roll with the punches. He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute."

Sudeikis has become known for his Ted Lasso rewrites, which had a huge impact on the hit show's third season, which was delayed for months.

Despite hinting at frustrations on set, The Fall Guy star insisted that the cast members are all very close and shared that was "odd" if they didn't chat weekly.

Waddingham also opened up about the complicated bond her character has with Sudeikis' Ted Lasso, and how it "bucks against the norm".

"They are undoubtedly soulmates, but that can mean a myriad of things," the actor and singer told the outlet.

Season 4 of Ted Lasso is set to premiere in August.