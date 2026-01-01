Streets of Rage film gets major update with Sonic the Hedgehog writers and more

Sega's Streets of Rage movie has hired Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Lionsgate is moving on with its big screen adaptation of the beloved cult classic beat 'em up game, and the studio has made some key hires behind the scenes.

As reported by Variety, Casey and Miller are on board to pen the script, while The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel will direct.

An earlier draft of the screenplay had previously been written by Derek Kolstad after Lionsgate first got the film rights in 2022.

Now, Casey and Miller have taken over after his departure.

When it comes to the choice of director, Lionsgate film chief Erin Westerman said: “We and our partners at Sega knew that Streets of Rage demanded a bold filmmaker.

"Jeymes Samuel’s visceral and explosive style — not to mention his signature use of unforgettable music — is perfect for audiences both familiar with and new to the series.

"We are so excited for how he will bring his own memorable take to this beloved video game IP.”

As well as writing, directing and producing BAFTA-winning movie The Harder They Fall, Samuel also wrote and helmed The Book of Clarence.

Meanwhile, Casey and Miller have worked together on Universal's festive horror Violent Night, which stars David Harbour as a very different take on Santa Claus.

Plot details for Streets of Rage are being kept firmly under wraps.

However, the movie adaptation has been described as leaning "heavily into the cult classic game known for its iconic characters, acclaimed electronic soundtracks and beat ’em up action".

First released in the 1990s, the game's influential music and classic gameplay has kept it a beloved hit for fans over the years.

It's remained a top seller, and 2020's fourth game in the series sold over 2.5 million copies within its first year.

The film was actually announced a decade ago, with plans to bring Streets of Rage and Altered Beast, another Sega video game, to the big screen.

At the time, Circle of Confusion's Lawrence Mattis said: "These are some of the most well loved SEGA games, and we are thrilled to be working with Stories to adapt them into major film and television franchises."