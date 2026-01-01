Anna Kendrick to direct The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie

Anna Kendrick is set to direct the movie adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who made her directorial debut with 2024's Woman of the Hour, has found her latest project to direct.

Netflix officials announced Monday that Kendrick will helm the film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2017 best-selling novel.

The novel follows reclusive Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo as she gives her final interview to up-and-coming journalist Monique Grant, recounting tales from her marriages and her friendship with fellow actress Celia St. James and unveiling shocking truths about her life.

The first draft of the script was written by Liz Tigelaar, known for shows like Little Fires Everywhere and Tiny Beautiful Things. Francesca Sloane, who created the Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV show, is currently working on revisions.

Jenkins Reid, who is best known for writing Daisy Jones & The Six, will executive produce the movie adaptation.

An adaptation of the novel has been in the works for years. Initially, it was developed as a limited series at the Freeform network in 2019, however, Netflix landed the rights to the story in 2022.

The cast has yet to be announced. However, fans have suggested casting Ana de Armas and Eiza González in the titular role and Jessica Chastain as Celia.

Oscar winner Chastain told E! News in 2023 that there is "zero possibility" of her being involved, but Armas and González have both publicly supported their fan casting.

Since the release of Woman of the Hour, in which she also starred, Kendrick has appeared in the 2025 sequel Another Simple Favor and filmed the upcoming movies Misty Green and Babies.

According to Netflix, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is "getting ready to enter production".