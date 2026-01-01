Milly Alcock relished playing 'beautifully flawed' Supergirl

Milly Alcock has teased that her Supergirl is "beautifully flawed".

The 26-year-old star plays the titular hero Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in the forthcoming DC Universe (DCU) blockbuster and has told fans that the character contrasts significantly from David Corenswet's Superman – who was introduced in James Gunn's 2025 movie.

Alcock told Empire magazine: "I understood at that point that James is trying to do something very different and unexpected with her.

"She's such a good contrast to Superman, because she's a survivor of trauma in the purest sense. I was excited to play someone so beautifully flawed and resilient."

Supergirl's imperfections also appealed to the movie's director Craig Gillespie.

The 58-year-old filmmaker – who has previously helmed pictures such as I, Tonya and Cruella – explained: "I have a very specific tone that I'm attracted to.

"I always loved the first Iron Man: flawed, complex and conflicted. They sent me the Ana Nogueira script (for Supergirl), and two scenes in, I was like, 'I'm in'.

"It was exactly what I hoped for; it's all character. She went from an incredibly, incredibly dark scene to this irreverent character scene, all in the first 15 pages."

Gillespie added: "(Supergirl) has got a lot of trauma, a lot of demons; she's unapologetic.

"You get to have a character that can be punky and edgy and not take off those rough edges."

Milly recently confessed that she felt "scared" about accepting the part of Supergirl.

The House of the Dragon star told Variety: "I looked at myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Who am I to turn down this opportunity?'

"I knew that it was what I needed to do, because it scared me. And I thought, ‘Well, I get one big, bad, beautiful life. Why not f****** go for it?’ Just f****** go for it! What are you, scared? Get over yourself."

Alcock thinks that a lot of women will be able to relate to Supergirl.

The Australian actress said: "What Kara was going through that I was going through is she’s someone who has been at war with themselves. And I think that’s a very universal feeling — especially for women.

"So it’s been a really surprising journey. I never thought taking on a superhero film would do that. But it has! And what a beautiful thing."

Celebrated filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott have previously criticised superhero movies but Alcock confessed that she isn't bothered by their views.

She said: "I get it. They've been around for f****** ever making phenomenal films. Not every film is for everyone. The beauty of art is that you can be selective."