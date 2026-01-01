Kim Kardashian confirms Lewis Hamilton romance on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has finally confirmed her romance with Lewis Hamilton via an Instagram roundup.

The Kardashians star made her relationship with the Formula 1 champion Instagram official while posting a carousel of photos captioned, "Lately", on Monday.

In a video within the roundup, Lewis can be seen filming them as they ride rented bikes in a cycle lane in New York City.

The clip takes a hilarious turn when Kim, too busy focusing on the camera, veers off course and screams as she's about to crash her bike into him.

She also took a grab of her screaming moment and shared it as a photo on a separate slide.

The roundup also featured snaps with her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and her children North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm West, seven.

Kim and Lewis, who have reportedly known each other since 2014, made their first public outing together at the Super Bowl in February.

They have since been spotted together at the beach, at Coachella festival in California and on trips to Utah and Japan.

More recently, the pair were photographed hand-in-hand for the very first time as they left the Broadway play The Fear of 13 on 5 May.

Kim, 45, previously shared a glimpse of Lewis, 41, on Instagram in April when she posted a photo from Coachella showing her sitting on an unknown man's lap. However, fans were able to recognise the sports star via his hand tattoos.

A week before, the SKIMS founder made her debut on his Instagram in a video showing him driving her in a sports car in the streets of Tokyo.

Kim was previously married to rapper Kanye West, the father of her four kids, between 2014 and 2022. Meanwhile, Lewis was in an on-off relationship with Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger between 2007 and 2015.