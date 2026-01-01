Welsh actor Owain Rhys Davies dies aged 44

Welsh actor Owain Rhys Davies has died at the age of 44.

The Alice Through The Looking Glass actor passed away "suddenly" but "naturally", his brother Rhodri and his father Conway announced on Instagram over the weekend.

"This news will come as a great shock to many. While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully," reads the statement on Rhodri's account.

"The reach of Owain's love, friendship, and generosity was vast. The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives."

They added that they are taking comfort in knowing how loved Davies was and that his loss has been felt by many others.

"I am incredibly proud that, while he was my brother, he was also a brother to so many others," they continued, before asking for privacy while they deal with "this devastating loss".

"Thank you for your kindness, your messages, and for keeping Owain in your thoughts," they concluded the post.

Davies was best known for playing Agent Wilson in the 2017 TV series Twin Peaks: The Return. He also had roles in Alice Through The Looking Glass, The OA and A Serial Killer's Guide To Life and appeared in London productions of The Wizard of Oz and Mamma Mia!

At the time of his death, Davies had finished filming two features - Jeff the Killer and La Fantasia.

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt left an emotional comment underneath Rhodri's announcement.

"I am just devastated to lose our beautiful friend, he was more than a friend, he was joy, and life and talent and kindness and fun and intelligence, has was everything, and my brain can't compute that we don't get to hug him again. What I would give for one more hug," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon told her Instagram followers that she was heartbroken by her friend's death.

"Owain was loved by so many. He lit up every room he went into," she wrote. "I have some wonderful memories of us together, we go back so many years.. but our time together in LA will always make me smile."