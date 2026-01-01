Olivia Munn jokingly delivers 'farewell' song she wrote for Stephen Colbert to Jon Stewart

Olivia Munn jokingly performed a "farewell" song for Jon Stewart during a surprise appearance on The Daily Show on Monday night.

Towards the end of the monologue, the Your Friends & Neighbors actress appeared on the set and interrupted the host's train of thought.

"Jonathan, tonight is about you. I am here to honour you on one of your biggest, final special send-off shows. Just like (Stephen) Colbert had a big production, huge stars - everyone loved it - I'm here for you, for that," she began, as Stewart attempted to inform her that he wasn't leaving the late-night talk show and that "this is a normal Monday show".

Munn then started playing the acoustic guitar and launched into an original song, with the lyrics obviously about Colbert and his final episode of The Late Show last month.

"Nobody can fill your chair. You're the one and only Jon Stewart," The Newsroom star sang. "I love your glasses and your dark brown hair when you host The Late Show with Jon Stewart."

Stewart then cut off Munn when she attempted to rhyme "Stewart" with "hair" and "chair".

"All right, clearly, Olivia, that wasn't even written for me. That was written for Stephen Colbert," he declared, while Munn quipped: "No one cares if you leave."

"But sadly, Jon, I missed out on saying goodbye to Stephen," she continued. "There was a scheduling conflict. I was available. They gave a hard pass. Instead, they went with Paul McCartney, the guy from Wings. I mean, like, where did they dig him up?"

To conclude, Stewart insisted Munn would always be welcome at his programme.

"There's really not a lot of options left," she sighed. "It's basically just you or the Hot Ones guy (Sean Evans). I don't know if you know this. I don't like wings, the food or the band."

Previously, Munn served as a recurring correspondent on The Daily Show from 2010 until 2011.