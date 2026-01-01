Robert Pattinson on trying to find another job after Batman: 'It was incredibly frustrating'

Robert Pattinson has admitted he expected landing another major film role after starring as Batman would be easier but shared that the reality proved "incredibly frustrating".

The actor, who played the Caped Crusader in 2022's The Batman, has revealed that he struggled more than expected when trying to find his next big project after appearing in one of Hollywood's biggest franchises.

Speaking in a new cover interview with GQ, Pattinson explained that even starring in a blockbuster does not guarantee a straightforward path to future roles.

"It's funny, because when you do a big movie, you kind of forget almost immediately how frustrating it is," he said. "I mean, there's just nothing worse in the world when you just can't get the jobs."

Pattinson added, "I just remember after Batman I was thinking like, I'll do another massive job afterwards, and I couldn't find the thing."

The Drama star went on to explain that he assumed starring in such a high-profile project would unlock more opportunities throughout the industry.

"And it was incredibly frustrating because I thought there was like a secret door which opened and like suddenly all these different projects are there," he told the publication. "They're not. This doesn't exist. And it's because the whole industry's different."

In recent years, Pattinson has continued balancing large-scale studio projects with independent films, appearing in productions including The Drama, Die, My Love and Mickey 17.

The Twilight actor is currently attached to appear in upcoming projects including Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey, both of which are set to arrive later this year.