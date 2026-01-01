Idris Elba receives knighthood from King Charles III

Idris Elba officially received his knighthood from King Charles III during an ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Golden Globe-winning actor, who was recognised in the New Year Honours list, received the prestigious title in recognition of his services to young people.

The recognition comes four years after the 53-year-old launched the Elba Hope Foundation, an organisation focused on education, youth advocacy, community empowerment and sustainable development initiatives.

The Luther actor's charitable work has increasingly become a major focus away from his film and television career, with Elba frequently speaking about creating opportunities for younger generations.

Last year, it was also revealed that Elba would team up with King Charles on a documentary marking 50 years since the monarch founded The Prince's Trust, now known as The King's Trust.

The project has particular significance for Elba, who previously benefited from support provided by the charity when he was 18 years old. The actor used a grant from the charity to attend the National Youth Music Theatre, something he has previously credited with helping launch his career.

The documentary is set to air on Netflix this autumn.

He was supported by his wife Sabrina at the investiture ceremony on Tuesday.

In addition, Olympic ice skating legends Dame Jayne Torvill and Sir Christopher Dean formally received their damehood and knighthood for their services to ice skating and voluntary service.

Meanwhile, actress, writer and comedian Meera Syal, best known for Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42, was made a Dame in recognition of her services to literature, drama and charity.

Comedian Paul Elliott, who found fame as one half of the Chuckle Brothers alongside his late brother Barry, was also honoured. He received an MBE for charitable service.