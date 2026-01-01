David Harbour signs on for Little One role

David Harbour is to star in a new dark comedy called Little One alongside Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere star Gabby Hoffmann.

While character details are currently under wraps, the movie will tell the story of a picture-perfect family, whose lives are turned upside down by a dramatic change in a child’s behaviour.

The film will also mark the feature directorial debut of Alex Kavutskiy, whose shorts to date have received critical acclaim.

Kavutskiy will write the film too, while Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios is financing the project, with Lebovici also taking on the role of executive producer.

The role is one of the most recent for Harbour, who has just been seen starring alongside Linda Cardellini and Jason Bateman in HBO series DTF St. Louis - a part for which he earned a Gotham TV award earlier this week.

It looks set to be a busy few months for Harbour, especially come December, when he reprises his role as a jacked up Santa in Violent Night 2, with Kristen Bell taking on the part of Mrs Claus.

In an update to fans earlier this year, producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch said that the development on the sequel was going “super well”.

“The development's going super well and everybody's really, really excited about moving those worlds forward,” they said.

David will also be once again starring as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian in Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking previously about the role, David explained that getting into shape for the Disney/Marvel movies is one of the most difficult parts of the process.

He told Inverse: “I had to do a lot more fighting for this than I’ve ever done in my life. Just to be nimble, agile, and strong.

“I had to do a lot of fighting that required strength, speed, power. I was not ready for that. A lot of boxing. I got into some Russian Sambo, agility work… It was very difficult.”

David’s other upcoming projects include Courteney Cox’s crime thriller Evil Genius and John Rambo opposite Noah Centineo.