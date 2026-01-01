Anna Faris feared she had 'aged' too much for Scary Movie reprise

Anna Faris feared she would be returning to the Scary Movie franchise as an “ageing actress in an ageing world”.

The actress reprises her role as Cindy Campbell in the upcoming Scary Movie 6, and admitted she was unsure about taking on the part once again.

In an interview with AMC Theatres, Anna said: “I thought if I were to return to Scary Movie, it would be a cameo, I would feel sad, I would definitely feel like an ageing actress in an ageing world.

“But when Marlon called me, and he was like, ‘The gang are back together!’”

Scary Movie co-creator Marlon Wayans joked that he called Anna using the voice of Scream villain Ghostface, prompting Anna to immediately slip into some improv.

Marlon and brother Shawn co-wrote and starred in Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, and the initial response to the trailer for the upcoming sixth instalment has been overwhelmingly positive so far.

Shawn said: “We haven’t heard laughs like that collectively in a long time - especially to a trailer, let alone a movie. I think the world needs to laugh.

“We need to laugh with Gen X, Gen Z and Gen Alpha - we all need to come together and just laugh, because laughter feels good.”

Anna agreed, as she said people still come up to her and tell her about the first time they saw the first Scary Movie film,

She grinned: “People will tell me, like for the last 20+ years, I remember, I was in the theatre, I was with my cousin, I was with my girlfriend… People remember the collective laugh experience.

“When you’re laughing hard, you can’t help but feel great, and remember it.”

As for the storyline of the film, the majority is being kept under wraps. However Marlon insisted that nothing was off limited when it came to the plot.

He said: “Nothing didn’t get put in because we were afraid to put it in.”

With Anna happily obliging the moviemakers - regardless of how bizarre the scene was.

In one, she had to fight people off with sex toys, with the brothers admitting they couldn’t take their eyes off her toned upper arms.