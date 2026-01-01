Tom Holland reveals Zendaya inspired new shandy range

Tom Holland has revealed Zendaya was the inspiration behind his new range of nonalcoholic shandies.

The actor created nonalcoholic beer cocktails for his teetotal fiancée, explaining that because Zendaya has never been a drinker, she never developed a taste for beer.

A recovering alcoholic, Tom, 30, had originally developed his Bero brand of zero-alcohol beer after becoming sober.

However, he told Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast that Zendaya, who had never taken up drinking in the first place, hadn't particularly liked the taste of his product, as beer wasn't something she'd ever enjoyed.

"She's never been a drinker," Tom explained. "Which means she never found the taste for beer... There is a missing link of, like, she doesn't enjoy the stuff that I'm trying to sell."

By adding fruity soft drink into the mix, he had finally won Zendaya over, he said, adding her favourite flavour was beer and grapefruit shandy.

Tom also went into detail about why he launched his company in the first place.

"I had a problem and I just couldn't put it down," he admitted. "And it was affecting my professional life; it was affecting my personal life and my health. I decided to pack it in, and I got through that first year, which I think was the toughest challenge that I've ever been on.

"And during that first year, I noticed that there was limited options for people like me that were looking for something that would scratch that itch, that would help you live or go to the bar and be a part of the social experience but not feel like the only person with a lemonade."