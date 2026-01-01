Sami Sheen puts feud on hold as she marks sister Lola's 21st

Sisters Sami and Lola Sheen appear to be mending fences after their years-long feud.

Sami took to Instagram to celebrate her younger sister's 21st birthday.

"Guess whose bday it is today," Sami posted. "Cheers to 21! Love u."

Sami also included a throwback photo of herself and Lola with their dad, Charlie Sheen.

Charlie shares Sami and Lola with ex-wife Denise Richards, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2006.

The sweet birthday message marks a shift in the sisters' relationship as fans have watched them experience a series of ups and downs over the years.

When Denise Richards & Her Wild Things aired on TV in March 2025, the girls had blocked each other on social media and weren't speaking.

"It was terrible," Lola told Us Weekly at the time about the drama with Sami. "It forced us to, obviously, be around each other and then just the interviews and stuff. I can breathe again now that we're talking."

However, the tension continued into this year, as Sami took to TikTok to accuse Lola of dating her ex-boyfriend.

Lola denied the accusations.

"I am never one to defend myself against my sister anymore because I genuinely don't care. But I couldn't let this one slide," Lola wrote. "I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I'm definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend. That is absolutely the one thing I will share my side for because this is unbelievable."

She added, "I would absolutely never do anything with my sister's ex-boyfriend. And we have completely different types in men."