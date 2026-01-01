Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein refute romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez has set the record straight on rumours that she's dating her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein.

The singing star has railed against what she counts as one of the most common rumours recycled about her, that she's dating anyone she's seen with.

During an interview with the Today show, the star of the new rom-com and her co-star, Goldstein, were pushed into answering questions about their relationship off-camera.

Today's Savannah Guthrie had the pair rewatch a clip in which the Get Right singer confesses on Watch What Happens Live that the best kiss she's ever had was with Ted Lasso star Goldstein during the filming of the movie.

"I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I'd say he was the best kisser," Lopez confessed to host Andy Cohen.

Rewatching the clip with her co-star beside her made Lopez blush, and Guthrie pounced, "You know what everyone is saying."

"What are they saying?" Lopez asked, to which the presenter replied, "That it might be real. That you might actually be dating in real life."

Lopez brushed off the question.

"There is never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody that they don't try and put me with the person."

"I think if you stand near her, that's what happens," Goldstein added.

Guthrie pointed out that it was not an answer to the question, to which Lopez said, "It was an answer. Because all these people that they put me with - I think I was with Kevin Costner this year - there was a lot of people. It happens all the time."

"So you're not dating then?" Guthrie pressed.

"Not dating," Lopez responded, while Goldstein confirmed, "Correct."