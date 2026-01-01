Sydney Sweeney to star in reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to star in a reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

The Euphoria actress will star in the movie adaptation of screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer's debut novel Hollow, which is set to be released in autumn 2027. Beer will adapt her novel for the screen and direct the project.

The novel is a bold reimagining of Washington Irving's 1820 short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, told through the perspective of Katrina Van Tassel, whom Sweeney will play.

According to Deadline, Hollow positions Van Tassel as the central figure in a dangerous mystery and seductive supernatural love triangle. The contemporary, high-concept reimagining will blend gothic atmosphere, psychological intrigue, and erotic thriller.

In addition to her starring role, Sweeney will also produce Hollow via her new banner Honey Trap, which was announced earlier this week. The adaptation will be Honey Trap's first official film.

Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap is also onboard to produce alongside Beer for her Lab Brew banner.

Beer previously wrote and directed 2023's Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, her directorial debut, and penned the screenplay for the 2018 teen comedy-drama Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, a modern retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow tells the story of Ichabod Crane, who moves to the quiet rural village of Sleepy Hollow and falls in love with Van Tassel, the daughter of the town's wealthiest resident. The townspeople believe in the legend of the Headless Horseman, who roams the surrounding area at night.

The short story has been adapted into films several times, as early as the 1922 silent film The Headless Horseman. Perhaps the most famous version, the 1999 Tim Burton Gothic horror, starred Johnny Depp as Crane and Christina Ricci as Van Tassel.