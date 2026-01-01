Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke up when Spider-Man: Brand New Day scene wasn't working

Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke up when they felt a scene wasn't working on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and their lines were subsequently rewritten.

The longtime Spider-Man co-stars, who are widely believed to be married, reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ in the fourth instalment of his solo superhero movies.

During an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, Holland recalled an "amazing moment" on set where they mutually agreed that a shared scene wasn't working and took their concerns to director Destin Daniel Cretton.

"We shot my coverage. Now we're doing her coverage, and I would never ever dream of saying this to an actress that I wasn't (in a relationship) with. So I said, 'Do you think that this scene is working?' And she was like, 'No. I don't think the scene is working at all,'" Holland recounted. "I went to the producers and asked, 'Do you think the scene is working?' They said, 'No,' and I said, 'Yeah, me and Z are really not feeling it.'"

The stars told the filmmaker that they weren't feeling what they were "supposed to feel" in the scene and explained what the dialogue needed to achieve, and Cretton sent the crew home so they could rework it.

"He said to the crew, 'Everyone can go home and we're gonna sit down and rewrite this scene.' We came in the next day and reshot the scene and I'm so glad that we did because it sings in the movie," he added.

The British actor also praised his partner, calling her a "fearless" performer and "the best actor going".

In addition to Brand New Day, Holland and Zendaya star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but they don't share any scenes.

In an interview with GQ published on Tuesday, the Marvel actor revealed that both movies were supposed to film at the same time, so he had a "very uncomfortable conversation" with Sony bosses to ask them to delay filming Spider-Man so he could make The Odyssey.

He believes the delay worked in Brand New Day's favour, because it meant Cretton was available to direct.

"The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man because we wouldn't have had Destin," he shared. "I truly believe that we've made the best version of any Spider-Man movie going. So while it was a tough pill to swallow for Sony, I think in hindsight, they're very grateful that it happened."

The Odyssey will be released on 17 July, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will follow shortly after on 31 July.