Cara Delevingne had seizure at 2022 Burning Man festival before infamous photos

Cara Delevingne has revealed that she suffered a seizure at the 2022 Burning Man festival before those infamous concerning photos were taken.

The Suicide Squad actress revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday that she knew she had a drug problem when she started taking them every day, even if she was on her own.

Cara planned to get clean after a "blowout 30th birthday" in August 2022, but coming off them was harder than expected, and she went to the festival in the Nevada desert later that month.

After the festival, the 33-year-old concerned fans when she was photographed at a Los Angeles airport looking dishevelled, snaps which prompted her to go to rehab later that year.

"I just thought was gonna be really easy. I didn't know that how addictive that stuff was," she shared on the podcast, reports Just Jared. "I just thought I took it every day. I didn't know you really had to medically detox from it and I started having seizures and that's literally, those photos were taken right after I'd had a seizure at Burning Man."

The former model noted that she was on her way to a work engagement when the photos were taken, and the "absolute storm" the pictures created was "so rough" to endure after her birthday.

Speaking about going to Burning Man after deciding to get sober, she added, "I just, I don't know, there's something quite traditional in the sense that when I'm like, when I make this decision, it's gonna happen. I also just couldn't give up that easily. Because then obviously I went straight to Burning Man, then that happened."

Cara began dating musician and former school friend Leah Mason, also known as Minke, earlier that year, and was honest with her immediately about her substance abuse issues.

"I was like, oh no, I'm starting to realise how bad this is. You don't know how bad it is when you're alone and single, I guess. And I was honest with her from the first get-go, I was like, 'I have a problem. I take G (GHB and GBL) every day. I'm gonna get better,'" she candidly recalled.

After getting out of rehab, Cara turned to music and wrote songs about her experience. Her debut album will be released in the summer.