David Beckham to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

David Beckham is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month.

The British football legend will be honoured with the 2,849th star on the famed Los Angeles cultural landmark on 12 June.

Taking place at 6819 Hollywood Boulevard, Beckham will receive his star under the category of Sports Entertainment.

His wife Victoria Beckham will speak at the event alongside their good friend, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome David Beckham to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement. "David Beckham's recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup."

"Beckham's role in elevating soccer's profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honour especially meaningful," she added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament, which is being jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, will kick off on 11 June, the day before Beckham's star unveiling. The final will take place on 19 July.

During his football career, Beckham played for teams including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, and Paris Saint-Germain before his retirement in 2013. He has since become the co-owner of the U.S. team Inter Miami CF.

The Walk of Fame honour comes several months after he was knighted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle in November in recognition of his services to football and British society.