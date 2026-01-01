Jason Sudeikis feels 'daunted' by dating scene

Jason Sudeikis has admitted the prospect of dating feels "daunting" to him.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, hosted by Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky, the Ted Lasso actor was quizzed on the current status of his love life.

Sudeikis, who split from fiancée Olivia Wilde in 2020 after seven years together, revealed he's looking for a serious relationship rather than meaningless hook-ups.

"I like being in relation to people. I'm not at a point in my life where, you know, where it feels good or fulfilling to date numerous people all at once," he shared.

"Yeah, that feels daunting and overwhelming, especially with being a parent," the 50-year-old star added.

Sudeikis shares two children with Wilde, 12-year-old Otis and nine-year-old Daisy.

While he is open to finding love again, he warned that any prospective new partners must accept they won't be his priority.

"There's also a new thing of anybody I'm dating that they are never number one on the call sheet, as the show biz saying would go, like the kids are," Sudeikis continued.

"Even probably more so than myself. And so then there's that little bit as you get older, you're like, 'Oh God, I got to make sure my cup is full in order for other people to get the overflow,'" he explained.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sudeikis revealed he would be open to having more kids in the future if he finds the right person.