Wim Wenders withdraws 1975 film over Nastassja Kinski topless scene

Wim Wenders has withdrawn his 1975 film Wrong Move from circulation.

The German director, known for a slew of award-winning films including Wings of Desire, Paris, Texas, and Buena Vista Social Club, removed the film because of a scene featuring a child actor topless.

Nastassja Kinski was 13 at the time of filming.

The director noted in a statement released on Wednesday, "Streaming, TV and distribution partners have been instructed to no longer make the film publicly accessible."

The decision comes after actor Kinski, who is now 65, told Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper last month that she has spent 15 years unsuccessfully trying to get Wenders to change the film.

Speaking at a German film awards ceremony last Friday, Wenders shared that while he would not shoot a scene in the same way today, Wrong Move was a product of its age.

His comments sparked criticism across German media.

In a statement on his foundation's website, Wenders then apologised to Kinski and promised to withdraw the film from all current channels of distribution.

"As the only person responsible at the time for Wrong Move who is still here, I recognise that Nastassja Kinski should have been better protected back then," Wenders said in the statement.

"For that, I apologise to you, Nastassja, unreservedly, no ifs or buts," he added.

Kinski made her acting debut in Wrong Move, playing a mute teenage acrobat. She went on to work with Wenders again in 1984's Paris, Texas, and starred in more than 60 films in Europe and the US.

In her interview with Süddeutsche, Kinski stated, "That was my first film, he was my first director and he didn't protect me. Even though I didn't know much aged 13, I knew that that was not OK."