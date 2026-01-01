Shia LaBeouf takes plea deal in battery case

Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty in a case surrounding a bar fight in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

LaBeouf agreed to a plea deal on simple battery charges, The Associated Press reported.

While the plea deal avoids a jail sentence, he was sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence, two years of active probation, and must complete anger management and sensitivity training classes, according to local New Orleans news outlet 4WWL.

New Orleans police alleged the actor had hit two men during the fight outside a bar in the French Quarter during mardi gras celebrations. TMZ reported that several people restrained LaBeouf before police got to the scene.

Police further alleged the actor had shouted homophobic slurs during the fight, something LaBeouf denied.

The Transformers actor was injured and treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, and eventually jail.

He posted a $100,000 (£74,500) bond at the time and was told to enter rehabilitation treatment, undergo drug and alcohol testing, and stay away from others who were involved in the incident.

LaBeouf has been candid about his history with sobriety and addiction. He has been at the centre of multiple controversies and arrested several times over the years on charges of public intoxication, misdemeanour assault and disorderly conduct.

LaBeouf and his on-and-off girlfriend, Mia Goth, welcomed a daughter in 2022.