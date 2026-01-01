Jennifer Aniston's letter to Matthew Perry removed from memorabilia auction

A handwritten note fromJennifer Aniston to Matthew Perry has been removed from an upcoming auction selling the late star's personal belongings.

Dozens of items owned by the Friends star, including a Banksy artwork and some of his suits, will be auctioned off to fans on 5 June in Dallas.

However, Heritage Auctions confirmed to The Independent that Aniston's letter will no longer be available to purchase. The reason for the withdrawal has not been revealed.

Aniston's letter to her former co-star is reported to have been penned around the time the hit series concluded in 2004.

"Matty! Oh my God. How am I going to live without your light in my life on a daily basis?" Aniston wrote, The Independent reports.

"I know that the light has been dimmed at times, and there were moments I was so scared it was going to go out altogether. You have always come back."

She went on to assure Perry that he had "so much to give" and thanked him "for choosing to live this life".

The Morning Show star recalled the first time they had met at a bar and gushed, "We have come a long way, baby. I am so proud of you, and I am always here for you. You may not think to call me, but I am always here."

The actor concluded with, "This has been quite a home we have shared, and I so cherish it and you. I love you. Jenny!"

Aniston and Perry starred together in the sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004.

The late actor passed away at the age of 54 following a ketamine overdose in October 2023.