The Traitors dominates at Real TV Awards

The Traitors has come out on top at the eighth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The treacherous show scored five prizes, including Best Competition Series and Best Host for Alan Cumming.

The Traitors winner Rob Rausch and contestant Lisa Rinna were named Male and Female Stars of the Year, respectively.

Netflix show Love on the Spectrum won Best Unstructured Series and Best Relationship Show.

Other winners included such audience favourites Dancing with the Stars, Shark Tank, RuPaul's Drag Race and the syndicated version of Jeopardy!

The awards celebrate excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms in the US.

Here's a list of the winners.

Best Competition Series: The Traitors

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety Dancing with the Stars

Best Unstructured Series: Love on the Spectrum

Best Structured Series: Couples Therapy / Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Best Culinary Show: The Great British Baking Show / Top Chef

Best Game Show: Jeopardy!

Best Travel/Adventure Show: Tucci In Italy

Best Business Show: Shark Tank

Best Animal/Nature Show: Secrets of the Bees

Best Crime/Justice Show: Trust Me: The False Prophet

Best Sports Show: 30 for 30

Best Sports Show: Talk/Analysis: Inside the NBA

Best Relationship Show: Love on the Spectrum

Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden Ugliest House in America

Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty: RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Best Limited Series: Mr. Scorsese

Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series: The Traitors

Best Show Host: Alan Cumming - The Traitors

Male Star of the Year: Rob Rausch, The Traitors

Female Star of the Year: Lisa Rinna, The Traitors