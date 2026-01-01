The Traitors dominates at Real TV Awards

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The Traitors has come out on top at the eighth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.
The treacherous show scored five prizes, including Best Competition Series and Best Host for Alan Cumming.
The Traitors winner Rob Rausch and contestant Lisa Rinna were named Male and Female Stars of the Year, respectively.
Netflix show Love on the Spectrum won Best Unstructured Series and Best Relationship Show.
Other winners included such audience favourites Dancing with the Stars, Shark Tank, RuPaul's Drag Race and the syndicated version of Jeopardy!
The awards celebrate excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms in the US.
Here's a list of the winners.
Best Competition Series: The Traitors
Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety Dancing with the Stars
Best Unstructured Series: Love on the Spectrum
Best Structured Series: Couples Therapy / Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Best Culinary Show: The Great British Baking Show / Top Chef
Best Game Show: Jeopardy!
Best Travel/Adventure Show: Tucci In Italy
Best Business Show: Shark Tank
Best Animal/Nature Show: Secrets of the Bees
Best Crime/Justice Show: Trust Me: The False Prophet
Best Sports Show: 30 for 30
Best Sports Show: Talk/Analysis: Inside the NBA
Best Relationship Show: Love on the Spectrum
Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden Ugliest House in America
Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty: RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
Best Limited Series: Mr. Scorsese
Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series: The Traitors
Best Show Host: Alan Cumming - The Traitors
Male Star of the Year: Rob Rausch, The Traitors
Female Star of the Year: Lisa Rinna, The Traitors