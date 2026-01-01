Hailee Steinfeld celebrates first wedding anniversary with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have celebrated one year of marriage.

The Sinners star explained that she and Allen "dressed up" for an intimate dinner at home. They were joined by their newborn daughter, who sat in her bouncy chair between them.

Steinfeld married the American footballer last year in Santa Barbara, California. She marked their wedding anniversary at the weekend on Instagram by posting black-and-white wedding photos with the caption, "Oh to relive this day over and over."

Three days later, Steinfeld detailed how they celebrated their marriage milestone with their baby girl in a Beau Society Substack post titled "The first anniversary is paper".

"On 31 May 2025, Josh and I were reading our vows in front of our closest friends and family, on what was, at that point, the best day of our lives. On 31 May 2026, we were sitting on the couch watching our wedding video with our daughter!" Steinfeld wrote.

"As we were getting ready for bed that night, I looked at my slightly glossy eyes in the mirror and realised I was crying happy tears."

Allen and Steinfeld also exchanged thoughtful paper gifts, following the traditional anniversary gifts by year.

"We recently learned about the traditional anniversary gifts by year, and loved the idea. Give us a very specific project! The first anniversary is paper, symbolising a blank slate, new beginnings. So to celebrate, we gave each other small paper gifts."

The couple began dating in 2023, got engaged in November 2024, and officially tied the knot in May 2025. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in the spring of 2026.