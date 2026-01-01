Jennifer Aniston makes rare comment about Brad Pitt's cameo on Friends

Jennifer Aniston has made a rare comment about her ex-husband Brad Pitt's cameo on Friends.

In the latest instalment of Variety's Actors on Actors series, the actress and her co-star, Lisa Kudrow, reminisced about making the hit '90s TV show.

As part of the conversation, Aniston - who played Rachel Green - recalled how "fun" it was to make the Thanksgiving episodes.

"Yes. Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes. When Brad was on, that was hilarious," said Kudrow, while Aniston commented, "I know. How funny. The movie stars that came on Friends. Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts. Isabella Rossellini. We had so many - Sean Penn. They were always nervous. Remember? I always found it fascinating how nervous they were."

Aniston's then-husband, Pitt, played Will Colbert in season eight of the sitcom back in 2001.

In the episode, Will and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) reveal that they were part of a club in high school that spread rumours about Rachel.

Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay, went on to note that many of the Hollywood stars who made guest appearances struggled at first.

"Yes. Nervous. Well, because what's the tone? It's not theatre; it's for TV. It's not a movie. What the hell is this? And it's a good question. And I remember someone asked one time. I didn't know how to explain it, so I said, 'Oh, just talk louder. Same intention, just (different),'" the 62-year-old smiled.

Aniston, 57, and Pitt, 62, were married from 2000 until their divorce was finalised in October 2005.

Most recently, The Morning Show star has been dating wellness coach Jim Curtis.

Friends, also featuring Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, aired from 1994 until 2004. Perry died at the age of 54 in 2023.