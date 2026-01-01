Jonathan Groff reuniting with Daniel Radcliffe on war thriller after Merrily We Roll Along

Jonathan Groff will reunite with Daniel Radcliffe in Trust The Man.

The 41-year-old actor will be sharing the screen with his Merrily We Roll Along co-star after their Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical at The Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

According to Deadline, Groff has been cast alongside Radcliffe, 36, in the upcoming Vietnam War thriller, written and directed by Will Graham.

The film follows an ambitious Army Intelligence officer assigned to investigated the mysterious past of a decorated soldier.

However, the synopsis reads: "As surveillance and interrogation deepen, the line between loyalty and obsession blurs, leading both men into a dangerous and uncontrollable connection."

Lucas Hedges was originally set to star opposite Radcliffe, but scheduling issues mean he is no longer attached.

It's not yet known what role Groff will play in the film.

Merrily We Roll Along was a huge hit, winning several Tony Awards in 2024.

As well as Best Revival of a Musical and Best Orchestrations, for Jonathan Tunick's work, Groff and Radcliffe won the Best Actor in a Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical respectively.

The Harry Potter star started his acceptance speech by thanking his parents, saying: "My mum and dad are here somewhere - happy Father's Day, dad, I love you both so much.

"Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car and just, you know, loving me."

He then added: "And my love Erin - you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you so much, thank you so much. Thank you everybody."

Radcliffe previously revealed he, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint all feel "protective" over the upcoming Harry Potter reboot's young cast members.

The actor - who was just 11 years of age when he was cast as Harry Potter - told ScreenRant: "It's one of those where I think we all just know how the others feel, because we're also feeling it.

"You just see the pictures of these kids, and you just want to grab them and hug them. That's the impulse that I think that we, mainly, all have."

The star thinks Dominic McLaughlin, 11, will do a better job than he did in the role of Potter.

Radcliffe said: "I'm sure Dominic is going to be better than me. I learned as I went.

"I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness, and I find it less interesting now that I'm older. But I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter."